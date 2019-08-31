Citigroup (C) Position Held by Focused Wealth Management Inc; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Price Rose While Tower Bridge Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 2,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 99,357 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05B, down from 102,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt accumulated 6,275 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has 182,867 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa accumulated 175,241 shares. South Texas Money Ltd accumulated 703,685 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.31% or 73,068 shares. Benjamin F Edwards &, Missouri-based fund reported 9,494 shares. Arga Invest Lp invested in 0.64% or 68,885 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp, a New York-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Miles has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tompkins accumulated 3,440 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 422,892 shares. Fosun Int Limited reported 0.05% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 30.84M shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Arrow Financial Corporation. Castleark Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 132,961 shares to 39,791 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 142,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,110 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 795 shares to 2,696 shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 93 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Part (NYSE:EPD).