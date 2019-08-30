Citigroup (C) Position Has Lifted by White Elm Capital Llc; Forward Management Has Decreased Its Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Position by $3.80 Million; Market Valuation Rose

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 2.75 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% . The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 738 shares traded. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 14.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,300 shares to 75,400 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Llc accumulated 1,625 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zeke Cap Advisors Llc owns 88,917 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 12.55 million shares stake. Lakewood Capital Limited Partnership reported 10.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montag A And Assocs Inc has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ameriprise Finance holds 25.34 million shares. Kj Harrison Prns accumulated 4,312 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.05% or 129,989 shares. Intersect Capital Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 13,680 were accumulated by Bessemer Securities. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com holds 75,547 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 5,005 were reported by Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Co. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora accumulated 1,200 shares.

