Citigroup (C) Position Has Lifted by United Asset Strategies Inc; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Upped Stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 9,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 71,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 1329.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,645 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 720,702 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q REV. $669M, EST. $654.0M; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – BOARD INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY ABOUT $417 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 14/05/2018 – Akamai CEO Leighton Calls Cybersecurity ‘Fantastic Growth Engine’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,274 shares to 18,045 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,406 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,985 shares to 735 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,360 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).