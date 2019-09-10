Citigroup (C) Position Has Increased by Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc; Price Michael F Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Cut by $707,200 as Market Value Rose

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 56,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $95.02. About 49,087 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – 2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED; 28/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Cultivates the Digital Doctor-Patient Relationship; 22/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Garners National Awards for Excellence in Medication Safety; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official Health Partner”; 05/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housin; 13/05/2018 – Major health care players like, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly using virtual care or telehealth for primary care appointments and follow-ups; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 19.29M shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 22/05/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25 BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 34.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $29.53 million for 12.31 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.86% EPS growth.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL) by 46,278 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.