Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose While Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Stake by $631,346; International Business Machs C (IBM) Position Maintained by Security National Bank Of So Dak

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 14.98 million shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $140.08. About 4.86 million shares traded or 37.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares to 87,925 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc reported 6,987 shares. Phocas Fincl invested in 0.04% or 6,497 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communication Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,567 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc reported 0.89% stake. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Regent Invest Limited Liability Com invested 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 203,626 shares. 3,900 are held by Check Capital Inc Ca. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 112,435 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 6.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palouse Capital Mgmt Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 59,108 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 7.91M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.68% stake.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.15 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,586 were reported by Verus Financial Prns Incorporated. Bbva Compass National Bank accumulated 20,824 shares. Csu Producer Resources holds 3.41% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 2,150 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bp Plc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2.74M were accumulated by Schroder Mngmt Group Inc. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 315,464 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Skba Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.6% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Convergence Inv Prtn Lc stated it has 37,267 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.65% or 7.20M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 1.65 million shares. Novare Ltd Liability Co holds 33,542 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 1.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

