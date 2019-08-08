Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose While Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $631,346; Baidu Adr (BIDU) Stock Value Declined While Southeastern Asset Management Increased by $41.13 Million Its Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64M, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.68. About 2.74M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 9.29 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares to 350,395 shares, valued at $22.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 53,247 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 863 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.33% or 8.82 million shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 0.02% or 55,860 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 3.29M shares. 8,380 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc. Essex Services has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs accumulated 3.07 million shares. Terril Brothers holds 6.42% or 326,953 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Inc Ct has invested 2.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.22M are held by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Skylands Ltd Co owns 197,225 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 28,628 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.49 billion for 8.35 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur by 127,674 shares to 35,148 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 487,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.99M shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Resources Corp.

