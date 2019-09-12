Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose While Raymond James & Associates Raised Holding; As Kohls (KSS) Stock Declined, Annex Advisory Services Has Raised Stake by $492,043

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6712.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.12 million, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 11.70 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 41,257 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 30,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 3.59M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palouse Cap Mgmt holds 56,984 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Girard Prtn Ltd has 3,899 shares. Guild Inv has invested 3.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pennsylvania stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Tru stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rock Point Limited Liability Com owns 187,609 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,533 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Company invested in 67,481 shares. Central Securities Corp has 2.99% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 280,000 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Company owns 33,192 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Minneapolis Portfolio Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). World Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 163,352 shares. Argi Investment Serv Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,357 were accumulated by Acg Wealth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 24,674 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $50.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 51,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,491 shares, and cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2.56M shares. Ls Inv Llc owns 11,300 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 38,810 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 0.04% or 3.28M shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard New York accumulated 1.16% or 828,319 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 42,536 shares. Petrus Communication Lta owns 7,073 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 1,300 shares. Aimz Advisors Limited holds 0.97% or 29,676 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Nokomis Capital Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 266,513 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs holds 32,282 shares. Moreover, Hrt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).