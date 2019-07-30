Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose While Overbrook Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Rr Partners LP Decreased Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding by $475,200; Stock Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 469,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59 million, down from 479,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 2.53M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 526,772 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.78M, up from 515,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 8.02M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Lc stated it has 1.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Financial In stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Company has 75,963 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gru Inc has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kings Point Cap accumulated 0.01% or 625 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold & Inc has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,059 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.05% stake. Augustine Asset Mngmt accumulated 89,413 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.35% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 8.82 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 42,095 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha holds 607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Bancshares invested in 0.18% or 40,764 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 185,197 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 13,321 shares. Burney owns 31,999 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cambridge Financial Group Inc Inc reported 115,612 shares. 1,333 are held by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca). California State Teachers Retirement holds 520,943 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill accumulated 7,414 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 7,825 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 671,292 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,580 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 2.67 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First City Cap Mgmt Inc has 48,338 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 57,977 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.14 million for 12.09 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.