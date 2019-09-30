Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose While Cubic Asset Management Upped by $810,390 Its Holding; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sanders Capital Raised Its Stake

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 11,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 109,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67M, up from 97,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 773,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 23.93M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600.81M, up from 23.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 9.70M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 66,400 are owned by American Assets Mngmt Limited. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,267 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 174,849 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 20,907 shares. 63,000 were accumulated by Second Curve Capital Lc. Altfest L J And stated it has 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc owns 5,092 shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 218,017 shares. Mathes stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 0% or 62,742 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has invested 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 164,393 shares. 31,296 are owned by E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company owns 0.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14.11 million shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 787,097 shares.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $333.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,204 shares to 81,645 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,414 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. U S Invsts Inc reported 20,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 2.05 million shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 21,137 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 147,020 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 258,800 shares. 4,541 are held by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Moors Cabot holds 30,707 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 29,733 are held by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc. Orrstown Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 305 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 1.90 million were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. 7,490 are held by Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability. Corecommodity Management Lc invested in 0.24% or 19,202 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Llc owns 225,243 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Iat Reinsurance reported 159,500 shares.

