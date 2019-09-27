Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose While Chilton Capital Management Boosted by $7.69 Million Its Stake; Lourd Capital Has Upped Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 138.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 109,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 189,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.25M, up from 79,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 8.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 16.86M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE VENTURE IS AIMED AT ATTACKING THE MOAT SURROUNDING THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli: Wells Fargo Needs to Pull Back the Curtain on; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – STEVE ELLIS, HEAD OF INNOVATION GROUP, WILL RETIRE; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Co has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Central State Bank & accumulated 0% or 288 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.52% or 4.27 million shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hartford Inv Com owns 632,133 shares. Moreover, Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York has 0.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 67,192 shares. The California-based Daily Journal has invested 50.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). California-based Fairview Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Van Den Berg Mngmt I reported 642,072 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 564,083 shares. Alley Limited Com holds 1.57% or 117,613 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Clean Yield invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Scotia has invested 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has 1.67% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lincoln Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 77,725 shares. Northside Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, Oregon-based fund reported 3,933 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 491,000 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.04% or 53,875 shares. Pacific Global Mgmt reported 87,790 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 3,059 shares. Axiom Invsts Limited De holds 1.27% or 659,875 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn owns 882 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 9,640 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Limited Liability Company holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.72 million shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz accumulated 11,797 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0.12% or 262,785 shares. Vantage Inv Prtnrs Limited holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 4,728 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,101 shares to 143,798 shares, valued at $19.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,949 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).