Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Tegean Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Kensico Capital Management Increases Holding in Sealed Air New (SEE)

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 524,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263.31 million, up from 5.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 1.67 million shares traded or 23.72% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 665,200 shares to 7.80 million shares, valued at $281.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 176,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

