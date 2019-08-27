Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $1.72 Million; Utd Technologies (UTX) Holder Washington Trust Bank Decreased Stake by $594,432 as Share Price Declined

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 4,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,158 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 6,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $124.58. About 692,957 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 325,612 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, down from 353,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.34. About 6.12 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Raytheon unveils plans for new plant, bringing 500 more jobs to North Texas – Dallas Business Journal” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.50 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2,089 shares. Madison Invest invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Comgest Glob Sas holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 46,000 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has 34,906 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 19,510 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 9,143 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 2.67 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 11,119 are held by Perkins Coie Communications. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 9.20 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. 44,750 are held by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.88% or 103,787 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.62% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,361 shares. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or has invested 1.64% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 34,072 are owned by Ameritas Partners.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,097 shares to 40,841 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,829 shares. 8,407 were accumulated by Carroll Finance Associates. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited holds 363 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares And Tru Communications invested in 5,465 shares. Loomis Sayles & Comm Limited Partnership owns 78,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 396,983 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 11,656 shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc has 1.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 703,661 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shelton Cap reported 2,719 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kistler invested in 8,888 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ulysses Limited Liability Co has invested 2.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CB Insights Looks At How US Banks Bet On A Fintech Future – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transalta resolves Sundance B and C PPA dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.71 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.