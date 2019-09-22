Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Lakewood Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding; Abbott Labs (ABT) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.68 million, down from 5.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 87.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 28,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 584,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.14M, up from 555,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13 million shares traded or 48.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 8.33 million shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 0.34% or 182,356 shares. S&Co holds 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 76,003 shares. 9.94M are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Guild Invest Mgmt holds 3.29% or 31,780 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Co owns 61,543 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Griffin Asset has 4,443 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ckw Financial Gru has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,500 shares. Etrade Ltd reported 67,299 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of The West owns 70,781 shares. Atria Investments Ltd reported 12,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,708 shares. Markston Limited Com has 110,961 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Mirador Capital Partners LP holds 3,635 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 519,468 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $211.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 490,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 7,461 shares. Kdi Capital Prtnrs Lc reported 177,503 shares or 5.59% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,729 shares. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Eagle Ridge reported 2.14% stake. 7,330 were reported by Vident Advisory Ltd Co. M&T Fincl Bank owns 797,697 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Clark Capital Group invested in 0.88% or 497,507 shares. Capital Ca reported 44,271 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 25,000 are owned by Glynn Cap Management Limited Liability. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 422,343 shares. Green Valley Ltd Liability Com reported 7.73% stake. Notis accumulated 92,594 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 6,911 shares to 269,551 shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,774 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Two Canada provinces on board with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.