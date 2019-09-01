Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $17.36 Million; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Value Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 946,204 shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.35M, down from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video)

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

