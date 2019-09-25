Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Hexavest Increased by $34.77 Million Its Position; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) by $6.07 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 13.70 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Inc (C) by 72.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 496,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.71M, up from 684,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : ZNGA, VEON, VIPS, KMI, AKRX, GE, NBR, CMCSA, AVP, NKE, AABA, FOLD – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Analysts Remain So Positive on Zynga Even After a 50% Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Count on These 3 Video Game Stocks for Superb Gains – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Zynga’s (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shareholders Feel About Its 133% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82 million and $224.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 117,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors Cabot holds 103,375 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 372,100 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And owns 2.74% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 650,000 shares. Qs Llc reported 30,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 690,708 shares. Fiera reported 0.14% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 15,435 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.48M shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 114,542 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, First Republic Inv has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 19,502 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.