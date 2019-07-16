Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Has Trimmed by $938,618 Its Position; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Valuation Rose While Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Increased Holding

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 22.20 million shares traded or 67.62% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 108,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 5.01M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 9,851 shares to 278,813 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Citigroup Put Open Interest Elevated Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 12, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Stocks eke out another round of records as investors brace for 2nd-quarter earnings – MarketWatch” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Citigroup (C) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natl Pension Ser reported 2.46 million shares stake. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 1,200 shares. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 36.42M shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moreover, Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brandes Prns LP holds 2.06 million shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability holds 0.5% or 123,571 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hodges Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 17,661 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sadoff Inv Llc invested in 612,866 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.04% or 254,202 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability has 3.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 382,200 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 12,650 shares to 7,920 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 40,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,775 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1,121 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 137,215 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cap Ww Invsts reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cornerstone Advsr owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 554 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fil Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 20,715 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Lc has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc stated it has 39,350 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Connable Office Inc reported 67,508 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Chevy Chase Holdg has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paragon Capital Ltd Llc holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.03% or 2.65M shares.