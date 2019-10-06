Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Brave Asset Management Boosted Position by $375,830; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $7.98 Million as Market Value Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 13/03/2018 – Citi Private Bank Bolsters North American Wealth Planning Team; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 03/04/2018 – BENI STABILI SPA SOCIETA Dl INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA BNSI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40M, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Cap owns 142,389 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake. Blume Capital holds 3.74% or 55,198 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 6.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 88,282 shares. 130,855 were reported by Sequoia Financial Advsr Llc. Financial Counselors holds 2.78% or 510,821 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corporation has 1.75M shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 173,317 shares for 5.26% of their portfolio. Bainco Intl Investors reported 196,822 shares or 4.16% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Hendershot Invs has invested 1.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Harvey Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,085 shares. Hodges Capital Management has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fil stated it has 8.61 million shares. Clear Street Mkts Lc accumulated 17,300 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 403 shares to 6,108 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg National Bancorp holds 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 81,482 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 23,600 shares. Redwood Cap Mngmt Lc invested 3.68% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.74% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Btr Mngmt reported 64,897 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 273,006 shares. Rampart Co Ltd Llc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Markel Corporation stated it has 16,070 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie reported 0.04% stake. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 262,800 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd accumulated 47,085 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Edge Wealth Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 12,094 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.72M shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,104 shares to 2,396 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 5,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,922 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

