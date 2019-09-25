Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Blume Capital Management Upped Position; As Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB) Stock Rose, Argi Investment Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $839,106

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (FITB) by 75.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 31,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 9,954 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278,000, down from 41,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 5.50M shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin 3.18%

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Limited has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.60M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust has 4,234 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated stated it has 1,889 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability Com holds 339 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital owns 61,447 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Hills Bancorporation & Tru Co holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 34,850 shares. Stoneridge Invest Partners Lc has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Highstreet Asset holds 8,109 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,969 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Swift Run Ltd Llc reported 5.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 71,702 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 0.39% or 8,641 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,000 shares to 91,535 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan by 11,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,913 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Graham & Comm Investment Lp owns 207,430 shares. Bessemer Group has 226,825 shares. 15,164 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 221,177 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Stevens Capital Management LP has invested 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 10,062 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 1,182 shares. Citigroup invested in 839,711 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.04% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Fj Ltd holds 8,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru owns 30,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Capital holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 58,100 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Hengehold Capital Lc accumulated 11,190 shares.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $524.70 million for 9.40 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $103,720 activity.