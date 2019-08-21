Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Axiom International Investors Has Decreased by $1.11 Million Its Holding; Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $17.66 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68 million, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $94.58. About 304,979 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 17,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 536,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.41 million, down from 554,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $63.74. About 5.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 237,900 shares to 6.88 million shares, valued at $109.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 46,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

