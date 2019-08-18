Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Alpine Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $3.29 Million; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Value Declined, Holder Qvt Financial LP Has Cut by $659,016 Its Holding

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 452,325 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45M shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 0.15% or 10,180 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 42,548 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3,675 shares. Weiss Multi holds 10,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs reported 5,091 shares stake. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 12,880 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 5,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 5,550 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab accumulated 59,277 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Selz Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 50,000 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1,055 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 110,096 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares to 840,375 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Fts International Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 7.91M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 156,854 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & reported 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zuckerman Inv Gru Lc stated it has 15,385 shares. 1.21M were accumulated by Sei Invs. Bartlett & Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Communications Lc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 640,510 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr owns 97,427 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 42,145 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.55% or 447,814 shares. Blume Mngmt Inc owns 48,043 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 0.58% or 92,331 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Company Oh reported 8,423 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 27,319 shares or 0.66% of the stock.