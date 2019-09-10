Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Advisors Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.34 Million; Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.16 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 21,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 62,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 84,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 19.29M shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI) by 6374.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 631,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The hedge fund held 641,009 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 4.19 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM – FLEETWOOD MAC WILL LAUNCH AN EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-RUN SIRIUSXM CHANNEL, FLEETWOOD MAC CHANNEL, ON MAY 1; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 08/05/2018 – NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD – JASON REDMAN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR SIRIUS XM CANADA; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division l Men’s Basketball Championship Game; 26/04/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM LSXMA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/04/2018 – CRB AGREES TO RECONSIDER SIRI’S CURRENT 15.5% RATE: SUSQUEHANA; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD -FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME INCREASED IN EXCESS OF 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 37,495 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,492 shares. Davidson Invest Advsr has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blue Financial Cap Inc reported 14,074 shares. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 51 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 1.47 million shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 3.26 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.31% or 417,421 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.31% or 73,068 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 5.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blair William Co Il holds 0.08% or 211,505 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Company has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 65,901 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gru Inc has invested 1.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Channing Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.69 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Incom (JQC) by 76,643 shares to 456,649 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 32,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Divide.

