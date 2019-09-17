Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Advisor Partners Has Raised Stake by $418,600; Holder Ariel Investments Lifted Nokia Corp. Adr (NOK) Stake

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 5,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 78,622 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 72,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 10.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp. Adr (NOK) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 499,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 22.11 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.76M, up from 21.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 12.94M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Licensing 1Q Recurring Rev Up 65% On Yr, Sees Continued Strong Growth in Months Ahead; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs Guidance Despite Expected Eeakness in Networks Business in 1H18; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless applications; 03/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia to Deploy GSM-R, Backhaul Network in Poland; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless appli

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Becker Capital Management holds 1.76% or 692,861 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 0.42% or 259,911 shares. Freestone Cap Liability Com invested in 38,147 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fred Alger invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). M Hldg Secs reported 24,109 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc has 242,066 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Tillar reported 1.04% stake. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh owns 14,880 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc holds 172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial has 0.8% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7.30M shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 81,070 shares. 1.22 million were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company reported 13,889 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY) by 17,863 shares to 5,720 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,494 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nokia: My First Trade Idea Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Seriously, Nokiaâ€™s 5G Portfolio Makes NOK Stock Worth a Shot – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nokia (NOK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the first quarter 2019 in NOK – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia: It’s 5G Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.