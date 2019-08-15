Citigroup (C) Holding Upped by Ingalls & Snyder Llc; As Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Stock Value Were Volatile, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $499,000 Its Holding

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 27/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Chrysaor for the Rowan Gorilla Vll; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Adjourns Annual Meeting to Give Holders More Time to Vote; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rowan Cos Plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDC); 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 16,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 193,163 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, up from 176,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 9.43M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 14.96M shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 45,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,500 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 23,548 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 7,385 shares. 22,230 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 6,969 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 100,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Robotti Robert has invested 0.92% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 463,300 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 256,652 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 67,692 shares. Walleye Trading Limited accumulated 51,424 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 45,300 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 32,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Service Grp Inc has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Service has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.28% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 76,920 shares. Sterling Cap Lc reported 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horan Cap Management invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3,808 were reported by Miles. Field Main Natl Bank invested in 0.85% or 14,450 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,219 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 175,241 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd, New York-based fund reported 245,720 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 11,230 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc reported 62,929 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambridge Investment Rech Inc reported 97,427 shares stake.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Co by 20,000 shares to 68,620 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratus Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.