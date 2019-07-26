Citigroup (C) Holding Upped by Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc; Serengeti Asset Management LP Increases Position in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.15M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 4.97 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.585. About 1.93M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil to Acquire Producing Assets and Acreage in Williston Basin for $40M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GA NAMES MICHAEL REGER CEO; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25,878 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $67.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 175,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Investment Advisors Lc holds 24,505 shares. Snow Management Lp holds 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,903 shares. Bb&T Corp has 28,404 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd accumulated 24 shares. Moreover, Hartford Management has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,827 shares. S&Co holds 77,148 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tcw Gru has 1.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Natl Bank Of Omaha owns 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,748 shares. Apriem has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chilton Limited Liability Corporation reported 79,427 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Evergreen Management has 6,647 shares. Dorsey And Whitney has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dubuque Bancorporation, a Iowa-based fund reported 3,024 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability has 626,873 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio.

