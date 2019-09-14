Citigroup (C) Holding Maintained by Camelot Portfolios Llc; Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Shares Rose While Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 131.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 7,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 12.87 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2,625 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 2,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $713. About 127,372 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,223 shares to 2,109 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,116 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (ROOF).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 31.22 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,702 shares to 290,187 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 102,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

