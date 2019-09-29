Citigroup (C) Holding Lifted by Swift Run Capital Management Llc; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined, Montag & Caldwell Cut Its Holding

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 11,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 305,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.81 million, down from 316,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 127,944 shares to 439,115 shares, valued at $43.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 251,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).