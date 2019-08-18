Citigroup (C) Holding Held by Terril Brothers Inc; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Lowered Stake by $1.40 Million

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 786 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 3,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,043 shares. 32,240 were accumulated by Condor Capital. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 125,944 shares. Davenport & Ltd Com holds 1.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 2.04 million shares. Da Davidson & Commerce reported 65,901 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp has 261,199 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability has 0.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 121,289 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trustco State Bank N Y owns 5,178 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 113,307 shares. Fmr Llc holds 73.40M shares. 3.60M were accumulated by Sound Shore Mgmt Ct. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Lc has 6.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 71,323 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa invested in 0.93% or 175,241 shares.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32,309 shares to 582,172 shares, valued at $16.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,720 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp F (EMO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

