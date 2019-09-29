Citigroup (C) Holding Held by Oarsman Capital Inc; Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Montag A & Associates Has Lowered Stake by $485,882 as Stock Value Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 5,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 3,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $327,000, down from 9,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.26 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 14,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 78,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 63,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc reported 71,884 shares. 291,230 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Beutel Goodman & has 3,423 shares. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invs has invested 0.48% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.2% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Maryland Mngmt owns 4,973 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Company holds 1.7% or 47,035 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset has 0.32% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Diligent Lc invested in 6,307 shares. Coastline invested in 40,795 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Company owns 188 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1,016 shares. Victory Management holds 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 683,592 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 10,775 shares to 75,825 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 44,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton (ETN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.48 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo names new CEO after long search – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited Co holds 71,702 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management owns 10,070 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,708 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd has 9,400 shares. Jcic Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 44,887 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meyer Handelman reported 46,102 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Balyasny Asset Mngmt has invested 1.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 31,317 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 135,757 shares. 7,649 are owned by Perritt Cap Management. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 141,999 shares stake. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 122,526 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.