Citigroup (C) Holding Held by Intact Investment Management Inc; Trigran Investments Decreased Purecycle (PCYO) Holding by $413,505 as Market Value Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1027.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 114,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 125,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 14.07 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT (NOT 2.57 PCT) AT FEB. END VS 1.60 PCT AT JAN. END; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 3,501 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PureCycle Water: Third Try Should Be The Charm – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Pure Cycle’s (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shareholders Feel About Its 145% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Invest in Water Before It’s Too Late: Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pure Cycle Corporation’s (PCYO) CEO Mark Harding on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $35.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37.65M are held by Invesco Limited. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 363,324 shares. Oakworth reported 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cap Ww owns 20.90M shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 42,145 shares stake. Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct stated it has 3.60M shares. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Common Retirement Fund reported 8.38 million shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited invested in 7,983 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 9,704 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited reported 179,895 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Company holds 197,225 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,100 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd accumulated 318,399 shares.