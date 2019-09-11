Citigroup (C) Holding Held by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc; As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stock Price Rose, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted by $2.77 Million Its Holding

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 329,820 shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 345,269 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 333,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 10.93M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 175,504 shares. Bollard Grp Inc stated it has 1,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc holds 0.02% or 17,154 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National holds 7,718 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.04% or 539,897 shares. Creative Planning reported 210,132 shares stake. Gfs Ltd has 0.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, City Holding Company has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 74,412 shares. Moneta Gru Invest Advisors holds 0.08% or 3,327 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 12,563 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The California-based Granite Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.16% or 26,080 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Co has invested 1.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).