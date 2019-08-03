Citigroup (C) Holding Has Upped by Blume Capital Management Inc; Blue Harbour Group LP Holds Stake in Zynga (ZNGA)

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 6.47M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 23.52 million shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0% or 1,160 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Diamond Hill Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 20,065 shares. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.19% or 1.17 million shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 19.46 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has 2.78M shares. 47,346 are held by Private Advisor Limited Company. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md stated it has 19.76M shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 12,100 shares. 14,969 are owned by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 1.53 million were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Co. Bryn Mawr Com stated it has 14,124 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zynga +13.8% as analysts upgrade on strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Pull the Plug on Zynga Stock – Investorplace.com” published on April 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Zynga Inc (ZNGA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Play the Game Right â€” Buy Zynga Stock Today! – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Targets 20% Upside for Zynga Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $345.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks face U.K. class action over forex-rigging – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).