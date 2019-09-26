Citigroup (C) Holding Has Raised by Pinnacle Holdings Llc; Cit Group (CIT) Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Cut Holding as Stock Declined

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.29M, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 1.08 million shares traded or 50.09% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cit’s Ba2 Senior Unsecured Rating, Revises Outlook To Positive From Stable; 20/04/2018 – CIT IN Up for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 10.5 Years; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING ALSO OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 383 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 20,907 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46B, up from 20,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 11.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 629 shares to 71,919 shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.11M for 8.78 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.12 million shares to 4.70M shares, valued at $125.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. 11,500 shares were bought by Alemany Ellen R, worth $500,817. 1,000 shares were bought by McPhail Kenneth, worth $43,139. $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares were bought by Fawcett John J..

