Citigroup (C) Holding Has Lifted by Strategic Advisors Llc; Icm Asset Management Has Increased City Office Reit (CIO) Position

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.31. About 5.21M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.22M market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. It is down 1.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial owns 67,408 shares. Ameritas Inc reported 0% stake. 144,300 are held by Victory Capital. Spirit Of America Mngmt accumulated 126,058 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd holds 0.34% or 74,865 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com invested in 1.84 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc accumulated 159,341 shares. Interest Gru Inc accumulated 24,651 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason has 2.74% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Century Cos has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 95,622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Aperio Gp Ltd has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Marathon Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.48% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 13,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Ltd reported 24,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Financial by 35,263 shares to 43,085 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,618 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp New (NYSE:CCL).

