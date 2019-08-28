Citigroup (C) Holding Has Boosted by Terril Brothers Inc; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Market Value Rose, Holder Baskin Financial Services Increased Its Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 8,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 197,639 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, up from 189,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 1.37M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.32. About 3.22M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,447 shares to 227,858 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,720 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Management invested in 7,649 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust & owns 0.4% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,305 shares. 750,112 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Sit Invest Associates reported 6,350 shares. 446,643 were reported by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Azimuth Management owns 73,068 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Masters Limited Liability Co holds 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 200,000 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 435 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 0.6% or 350,023 shares. Fulton Bank Na has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 3.56 million shares or 0.7% of the stock. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc owns 6,987 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Global Mngmt Llc has 2.72% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.54% or 3.29 million shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 937 shares.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.