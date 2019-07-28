Citigroup (C) Holder White Elm Capital Has Raised Its Position by $1.31 Million; General Motors (GM) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Cut Position by $579,013 as Stock Value Declined

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 15,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 272,148 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 287,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – U.S. likely to back freezing fuel economy standards from 2020 through 2026; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB RESPECT AGREEMENT BETWEEN GM KOREA, UNION; 26/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY IF NO DEAL BY APRIL 20: DONGA; 31/05/2018 – GM: NEW: SoftBank Vision Fund, a prominent technology investment firm, will invest $2.25 billion in @GM’s @Cruise Automation autonomous vehicle operations; 05/03/2018 – Automodular and HLS to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Address Potential Distribution of GM Settlement Proceeds Post-Closing Due to Potential Delay in Receipt of Settlement Proceeds; 31/05/2018 – GM WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1B IN GM CRUISE UNIT; 09/03/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & GM – Commercial; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA BOARD TO VOTE ON FILING FOR COURT RECEIVERSHIP

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Positions Us Well for Rest of Year; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 21,324 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 758,688 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Motco stated it has 1,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management has invested 1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 18.89 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Bb&T Securities Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deprince Race & Zollo reported 350,023 shares. 30,001 are owned by Caprock. Rockshelter Cap Ltd accumulated 3.92% or 181,671 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 11,948 shares. Horrell Mgmt holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rnc Management Limited Liability Com has 2.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 535,776 shares. Ally Incorporated holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,000 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,950 shares to 39,464 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,215 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 10,410 shares. Loews holds 0.11% or 353,055 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Management holds 0% or 1,585 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 0.03% or 210,262 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Ltd Company owns 38,928 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.46M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh accumulated 0.04% or 95,328 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 397,276 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 11.45M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Reliance Com Of Delaware invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com reported 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.05% or 854,345 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 39,256 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.