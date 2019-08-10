Citigroup (C) Holder Veritable LP Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Position In Philip Morris Intl (PM) Was Increased

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 18,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 67,816 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 86,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 25,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 122,007 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78 million, up from 96,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 83,247 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,371 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,301 were reported by Kingfisher Capital Ltd Com. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department reported 74,013 shares stake. Barton Investment Mngmt reported 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Retirement Of Alabama owns 790,925 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 5,554 are held by Field Main Natl Bank. 700 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Davis R M has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Payden And Rygel, a California-based fund reported 323,800 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,946 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Markel has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Renaissance Ltd Com accumulated 2.19 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Smith Moore And reported 7,542 shares stake. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 7,017 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 46,084 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 9,031 shares to 18,533 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 238,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).