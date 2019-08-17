Citigroup (C) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Cut Stake by $812,510; As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Has Lowered by $21.14 Million Its Position

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 406,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31 million, down from 419,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 20,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 50,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.19 million, down from 71,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 245,205 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding reported 90 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt accumulated 86,934 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Com owns 5,858 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 250 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 1,138 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 79 shares. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 35,692 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ledyard Retail Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fred Alger Management, a New York-based fund reported 27 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.31% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 22,501 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated. Moreover, Fiera Cap has 1.87% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Churchill Management Corp has 0.19% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 7,065 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 32,142 shares to 56,142 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Lc has invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pacific Global Management Com, California-based fund reported 90,111 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 23,600 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa, Luxembourg-based fund reported 25,443 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 535,776 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited owns 4,981 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Donald Smith Incorporated holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 986,636 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor reported 14,610 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 17.31M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap holds 78,900 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset Mngmt reported 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).