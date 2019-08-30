Citigroup (C) Holder Teewinot Capital Advisers Boosted Stake; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Kylin Management Boosted Holding

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 11.25M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 1.50 million shares traded or 28.68% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Lp invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 1.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Argi Ser Limited Liability owns 4,022 shares. Moreover, Mirador Capital Prtn Lp has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 46,885 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 523,543 shares or 4.52% of the stock. Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 524,700 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 677,656 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.18% or 255,130 shares. Amg Bancorporation reported 0.32% stake. First Citizens Financial Bank holds 37,951 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,017 shares. Oppenheimer & Company reported 0.5% stake. Soros Fund Management Lc reported 182,867 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

