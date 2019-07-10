Citigroup (C) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; Copart (CPRT) Holder Smith Thomas W Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.26. About 676,799 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally holds 57,000 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jabodon Pt holds 30,420 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital accumulated 6,275 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc invested in 116,404 shares. Fincl Advisers Llc reported 203,382 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 414,473 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 790,223 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated invested 1.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Diversified Tru reported 56,511 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bloom Tree Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 643,653 shares. Overbrook holds 7.05% or 526,772 shares. Arga LP invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 54,686 shares to 856,469 shares, valued at $133.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 33.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

