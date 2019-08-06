Citigroup (C) Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Wayfair (W) Valuation Declined While Tiverton Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $2.07 Million

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 20.89M shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 82.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 14,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.18. About 2.56 million shares traded or 77.07% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.54B for 8.19 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8,568 shares to 36,534 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 48,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $6.27 million activity. Shares for $1.67 million were sold by Shah Niraj. Kumin Michael Andrew also bought $423,120 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares.