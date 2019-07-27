Citigroup (C) Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Stake; Aegion (AEGN) Shareholder Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $532,678 as Stock Value Declined

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 56,563 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 36.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

