Citigroup (C) Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $470,050; 1St Source Bank Holding In Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Was Lifted

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 115.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 5,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 2,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $211.76. About 818,678 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 6,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 424,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.70M, up from 417,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 6.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Ltd Llc reported 0.61% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc holds 0.03% or 158,151 shares in its portfolio. 121,834 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Strs Ohio holds 331,953 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 1,100 were reported by Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Corp. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 36,498 shares. Cibc reported 0.01% stake. American Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,215 shares. Prentiss Smith has 26,003 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr reported 1,058 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 12,982 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 1,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 14,620 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 1,335 shares.

