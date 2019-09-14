Citigroup (C) Holder Sol Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Stake; Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Engaged Capital Boosted Its Position

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16 million, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.45. About 160,396 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79B and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) by 3,800 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 108,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acr Alpine Rech Llc holds 4.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1.28 million shares. Regions Financial has invested 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Korea Investment Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Illinois-based Savant Cap Lc has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Acg Wealth has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Payden & Rygel stated it has 1.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.49% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vanguard Gru Inc Inc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Co invested in 107,912 shares. Continental Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 1.65% stake. Buckingham Cap Mgmt accumulated 123,960 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,698 shares. Community Invest has 1.94% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Manhattan Com holds 0.29% or 745,309 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap reported 47,869 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 52,999 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 286,493 shares. Waratah Advsr Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 10,800 are held by Bogle Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership De. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Snow Capital Management Lp holds 1.64% or 335,780 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,391 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. Omni Prtnrs Llp reported 1.74% stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 110,800 shares. The Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.25% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Proshare Ltd Liability Com holds 3,870 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 60,873 shares.

