Citigroup (C) Holder Sol Capital Management Co Has Cut Stake by $321,300 as Stock Value Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Lowered Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $1.00 Million

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 4,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 212 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44,000, down from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $204.51. About 376,810 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valmark Advisers invested in 1,000 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 6,500 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 47 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 175,827 shares. Moreover, Shaker Invs Lc Oh has 1.26% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 9,022 shares. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 10,600 shares. Wagner Bowman Management has 0.06% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,176 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 722,770 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.82M shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 42 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 4,544 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co reported 103,084 shares. Dearborn Prns Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Horizon Invest Ltd Liability holds 2.32% or 16,301 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.19 million for 16.44 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 3,142 shares to 48,747 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).