Citigroup (C) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $395,850; Comerica (CMA) Stock Price Declined While Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $545,184

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 7,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 3,399 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 10,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 806,007 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 107,652 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 113,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 6.91M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.63 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 23,130 shares to 57,220 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co 6.15 09 by 16,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Telephone & Data Systems Inc P (NYSE:TDJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.8% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bessemer Securities Limited reported 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 10.86M shares. King Luther Capital owns 167,327 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Zuckerman Invest Gru stated it has 15,385 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Continental Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 41,747 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. 71,151 are held by Moneta Inv Advsr Lc. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 3.06 million shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc owns 0.79% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.25 million shares. Creative Planning stated it has 194,799 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 73,783 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Llc reported 75,428 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Amer And Mngmt has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,400 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $291.27 million for 8.22 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.52% EPS growth.