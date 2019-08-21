Citigroup (C) Holder Sentinel Trust Company Lba Lowered Its Holding by $2.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bp Plc Raised Ppl (PPL) Stake by $2.48 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bp Plc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 89.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 169,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 376,845 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.57. About 2.86 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,806 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 916,715 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group reported 24,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2.81 million shares. Girard Partners Ltd has 23,693 shares. Andra Ap invested in 109,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 807,578 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Epoch Invest Prns accumulated 5.42M shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 3.47 million shares or 1.54% of the stock. Brookstone Mgmt reported 16,138 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 430,791 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 480,807 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $169.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management stated it has 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Glacier Peak Ltd Llc reported 16,000 shares. Kempen Nv accumulated 1,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 595 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.58% or 72,642 shares in its portfolio. Martin And Tn has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gam Hldg Ag holds 70,817 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 71,747 are owned by Wasatch Inc. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Co reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hillsdale Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advsr Incorporated Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 131,403 shares. Loews has 40,584 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 0.09% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio.

