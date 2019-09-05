Citigroup (C) Holder Sentinel Trust Company Lba Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.28 Million as Stock Value Rose; Reaves W H & Company Raised Its Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Position

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 30,258 shares as the company's stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.53 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $144. About 829,316 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Blackstone Infrastructure's Bid Reflects Midstream's Persisting Valuation Gap – Seeking Alpha" on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year's $1.74 per share. C's profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha" on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019.

