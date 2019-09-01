Citigroup (C) Holder Sentinel Trust Company Lba Decreased Its Position; Highstreet Asset Management Cut Its Republic Services (RSG) Position as Stock Price Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 8,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 10,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 18,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.25. About 1.12M shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stephens Inc Ar owns 107,284 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Jones Fin Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 195,961 shares. Group One Trading LP accumulated 257,750 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.88% stake. Shelton Management has invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Scotia has 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Maltese Ltd Liability Co holds 524,700 shares. Jabodon Pt stated it has 30,420 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce reported 5.21M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 370,290 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc has 0.78% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 77,342 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). B And T Management Dba Alpha Management holds 0.54% or 21,875 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Ser (SPY) by 82,899 shares to 110,344 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Units by 28,594 shares to 46,468 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 8,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,800 shares, and has risen its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 28, 2019.