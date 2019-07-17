Citigroup (C) Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $313,100 as Market Value Rose; Farmers & Merchants Investments Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $602,082; Market Value Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,519 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, down from 517,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.34 million shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi Survey; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02 million, down from 310,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares to 488,951 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Reality Corp (NYSE:COR) by 14,712 shares to 14,823 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Common (NYSE:APC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.