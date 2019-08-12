Citigroup (C) Holder Salzhauer Michael Lowered Holding by $3.53 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Celgene (CELG) as Share Value Declined

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 38,714 shares to 129,514 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cowen Inc by 38,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $348,343 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0.09% or 17,224 shares in its portfolio. Condor Cap has 32,240 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jupiter Asset Management accumulated 396,983 shares or 0.8% of the stock. 3,756 are owned by Haverford. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bar Harbor holds 54,985 shares. Mufg Americas owns 339,478 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust Company reported 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has 266,285 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com owns 16,438 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6.55M shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.06% or 17,922 shares. Brandes Partners Limited Partnership invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.